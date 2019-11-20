Tories pledge ‘at least’ a million more homes in next five years

A million more homes will be delivered in the next five years under Conservative housing plans which include measures designed to “empower” renters and help first-time buyers. Boris Johnson said he would change the law to end “no fault evictions” which see tenants forced out of rental properties without a good reason. The measure came among plans to help renters buy homes with long-term, fixed-rate mortgages requiring only 5% deposits – and a pledge to offer 30% discounts for local, first-time buyers. The Prime Minister also vowed to introduce “Lifetime Rental Deposits” so down payments can be transferred from one property to the next – before the deposit from the first property is repaid.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson said the Tories would deliver one million more new homes in the next five years by tackling inefficiencies in the planning sector and reviewing new ways to support home ownership following the end of the Help To Buy scheme in 2023. The party could not immediately provide costings for the policies. Mr Johnson said: “The Conservatives have always been the party of home ownership, but under a Conservative majority government in 2020 we can and will do even more to ensure everyone can get on and realise their dream of owning their home. “At the moment, renting a property can also be an uncertain and unsettling business, and the costs of deposits make it harder to move. We are going to fix that. “A Conservative majority government will empower renters and give them greater peace of mind.

Boris Johnson pledged help for home buyers and renters Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA