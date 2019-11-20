Wednesday's weather: Fine and dry for most, but rain in the west

Wednesday will be a fine day in many areas, with early patches of fog and frost lifting to leave it dry with some bright or sunny spells.

However, some wet and windy weather will affect Northern Ireland, western Scotland and the far west of Wales.

A yellow rainfall warning is in force for parts of Cornwall until 11am, with 20 to 30 mm of rain possible in places here.

Meanwhile, a few showers will also affect North Sea coasts of both England and Scotland.

It will generally feel cold in the southeasterly wind, with gales possible locally in the west.

Top temperatures 10 Celsius (50F).