What were the best and worst moments for Johnson and Corbyn in the ITV debate?

Here are the best and worst moments for both leaders during the hour-long head-to-head debate .

Best

The applause was loud when Mr Corbyn criticised the Tories for putting the NHS under “incredible pressure” and called for an end to privatisation and for proper funding.

He also evoked a powerful image when he discussed his friend, the campaigner Jayne Rae, who died from breast cancer days after describing being left in “extreme pain” in hospital without treatment for hours.

Perhaps his wittiest response was when the PM accused him of wanting to form a “chaotic coalition” with the SNP and, in a reference to the Conservative-Lib Dem government, Mr Corbyn replied: “We’ve witnessed nine years of chaotic coalition already.”

Worst

Mr Corbyn was under pressure over his stance on Brexit and whether there would be a further referendum on Scottish independence if Labour came to power.

When pressed by the PM, Mr Corbyn could not rule out another IndyRef if he became prime minister and could only say it would not come in the “early years”.

And, after declining to say whether he would campaign for any new Brexit deal he might broker with Brussels, Mr Corbyn was met with laughter when he said: “I’ve made the position clear.”

Boris Johnson