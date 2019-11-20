Who has cut ties with Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew has been heavily criticised for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: PA

Here is a look at how some of the businesses and organisations associated with the Duke of York have reacted to his interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew's initiative for tech entrepreneurs, Pitch@Palace, has removed its web page listing corporate supporters, and the Outward Bound Trust, which has a long association with the royal family, is considering the duke's role as patron. The Financial Times reported that one prominent backer of Pitch@Palace is pushing for the Queen's son to relinquish his association with the scheme, which he founded in 2014.

Pitch@Palace has lost sponsors. Credit: PA

Cutting ties Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology - Concluded its involvement with Pitch@Palace in October and told the PA news agency it is committed to ensuring its campus remains "a safe and inclusive place to work and study". Bond University in Australia - Was preparing to consider working again with Pitch@Palace in 2020, but "in light of recent events, the university does not intend to seek any further involvement". KPMG - Pitch@Palace founding partner - Sponsorship contract expired at the end of October and will not be renewed. Standard Chartered - Will not be renewing sponsorship of Pitch@Palace in December, citing "commercial reasons". Aon - Asked for its logo to be removed from the Pitch@Palace website, saying it had never been involved in the scheme in any capacity. Gravity Road - Supporter of Pitch@Palace - Reported to be no longer working with the charity. Advertising Week Europe - Supporter of Pitch@Palace - Reported to not be inviting Pitch@Palace to be part of its meeting in March. Inmarsat - Reported to not be renewing its sponsorship of Pitch@Palace.

Prince Andrew is currently chancellor at Huddersfield University. Credit: PA

Under review Murdoch University in Perth, Australia - Is "currently reviewing its support of the Pitch@Palace event in 2020". University of Wollongong in Australia - Told PA it is "currently undertaking an annual review of its future involvement in Pitch@Palace". AstraZeneca - Three-year partnership with Pitch@Palace is due to expire at the end of this year and is being reviewed. London Metropolitan University - Reviewing Andrew's role as patron at board of governors meeting next Tuesday. Huddersfield University - A student panel passed a motion to lobby the duke to resign as its chancellor. Outward Bound Trust - Holding a board meeting this week to discuss whether Andrew should stay as patron. He took over the role in March from the Duke of Edinburgh, who dedicated 65 years to the charity. Hult International Business School - Will complete the current Pitch@Palace event in early December, but is reviewing its future involvement in the programme.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou will continue to support Pitch@Palace. Credit: PA