British Airways flights delayed due to 'technical issue'

British Airways flights are being disrupted due to a "technical issue", the airline has said.

The airline said some flights have been affected and accommodation has been offered where customers have been unable to fly overnight.

Flights to and from the UK's two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, appear to be among those affected.

By 9am on Thursday, 45 flights due to land at Heathrow had been delayed by more than 45 minutes.

The worst affected was Flight BA170 from Pittsburgh, in the US, which was more than 12 hours behind schedule.

Customers have complained of delays of several hours on Twitter and the airline says it is working on resolving the issue as soon as possible.

One customer tweeted that they had been seated on a plane for three hours without taking off and without any food provided for their children.