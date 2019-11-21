Coldplay won't go on world tour with new album Everyday Life because of environmental concerns

Coldplay will not launch a globe-trotting tour for their latest album because of environmental concerns.

The band are in Jordan to perform two shows, from the album Everyday Life, being streamed live on YouTube.

But frontman Chris Martin, 42, told BBC News: "We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial."

He said of any future tour: "We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral.

"We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?"

The band's last big tour was for A Head Full Of Dreams, in 2016 and 2017.

Their new record will be released on Friday, with songs inspired by news reports about an Afghan gardener and a Nigerian hymn composer.