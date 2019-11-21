Could an eight-year-old's climate change song make it to Christmas number one?

Could this climate change song make it to number one? Credit: Frankie Morland / BMG / Youtube

An eight-year-old environmental campaigner could be Christmas number one with his song about the climate crisis. Frankie Morland from Hampshire wrote and recorded World in Danger with the help of his dad, who is a music teacher. The schoolboy, who has been raising money for wildlife charities since the age of four, is hoping the song will help bring attention to climate change and saving the Earth for future generations. And it is creating quite the buzz, even attracting a letter from Frankie's hero Sir David Attenborough.

Frankie playing his ukulele at his home in Hampshire. Credit: ITV News

After the track was picked up by a record company, there is now an illustrated music video, a book and of course the single - and hopes of that prized Christmas number one. "I thought it would be a song that everyone would listen to and like - but getting a single is quite surprising for me, as I am only eight," said Frankie, explaining how the lyrics were inspired by what he does on a daily basis at school. "It is quite a lot when your walking around the woods and looking at the sky, it goes grey and you think what will happen if all those ice caps melt. "If this song makes the climate at least better, I'll be much more happier," he told ITV News.

The video shows the natural world struggling to survive against climate change. Credit: Frankie Morland / BMG / Youtube