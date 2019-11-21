Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirms British orphans in Syria to return to UK

British orphans whose parents died in Syria are being returned to the UK, the Foreign Secretary has confirmed.

Dominic Raab last month told MPs that as long as there was "no security threat", children rescued from the fighting in northern Syria could be allowed to return home.

On Thursday evening, Mr Raab confirmed that the first children were now in the process of being returned to the UK.

In a statement, Mr Raab said: "These innocent, orphaned children should never have been subjected to the horrors of war.

"We have facilitated their return home because it was the right thing to do.

"Now they must be allowed the privacy and given the support to return to a normal life."