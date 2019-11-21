General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

Here’s what's in store today:

Jeremy Corbyn unveils the Labour "manifesto of hope" in Birmingham

Boris Johnson is expected to continue his campaigning in the Bedfordshire area as the Tories announce housing plans and measures aimed at helping renters

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie is due to join Edinburgh West candidate Elaine Gunn for a bike ride, before talking about the party’s policies to radically transform Scotland’s transport network

There is currently nothing scheduled on Thursday for the Liberal Democrats, SNP or the Brexit Party

Here's more on the election headlines:

The view from the campaigns

After a revealing Wednesday, Paul Brand looks ahead to a low-key day in the Tory campaign.

Romilly Weeks wonders how voters and Jeremy Corbyn sceptics will react to Labour's radical plans.

Day 15's noisy manifesto launch promised a range of eye-catching policies but Rebecca Barry wonders if voters will ultimately spoil the Lib Dem party.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

Shehab and Daniel will dial in Robert for his thoughts every weekday of the campaign. Credit: ITV News

ITV News Political Reporters Daniel Hewitt and Shehab Khan will be digesting the campaign every weekday - and dial in Robert to get his take on it all. The next episode will appear at 5pm.

The Calling Peston podcast takes you behind the scenes of life reporting on the election campaign trail, hearing from our reporters on the road across the country. Download it from wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Read Peston's post-debate analysis on Johnson and Corbyn both shunning, as Robert puts it, the Brexit truth that dare not speak its name.

The Conversation: Which leader would you trust to sell you a used car?

Which party leader would you trust to sell you a used car? The two women printing off the number plates are not convinced by any of them, writes ITV News Reporter Ben Chapman. But there’s one thing they are looking for: some stability. In that, they sum up the mood in this giant warehouse, full of second-hand BMWs. Here, they drive them in, identify faults, fix them up, clean them out and move them on. The process is quick and efficient, at a rate of 120 cars per day. There is frustration that by contrast, after more than three years, Brexit still hasn’t been sorted out. Continue reading here and watch Ben's The Conversation report above.

Today's question: Do the Lib Dem spending plans add up?

Magic money tree? Jo Swinson says the Remain Bonus can generate £14 billion of spending by the end of parliament. Credit: PA

The most eye-catching spending commitment in the Liberal Democrat’s manifesto is probably about childcare, writes ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills. Like Labour and the Conservatives, the Lib Dems plan to invest significantly in schools and the NHS. But the pledge to provide free childcare to working parents from nine months and for all parents of children aged two to four years old will cost the state almost £14 billion a year by the end of the parliament. This is an eye-watering sum. Total spending on childcare in England last year was £5.4 billion. Interestingly though, there’s nothing obvious here for pensioners. Read Joel's full analysis.

Why the views outside the Westminster bubble won't please politicians

Mary Nightingale is travelling across the UK to hear the views on the street. Credit: ITV News

In the lead-up to this General Election, the ITV Evening News is getting out around the country, talking to people and listening to opinions away from the much-discussed Westminster bubble. I’m visiting places with an interesting story to tell, to get some sense of what is influencing voters far from Politics Central, writes Presenter Mary Nightingale. Our road trip started last week in North East Fife - the UK’s most marginal constituency which was won in 2017 by the SNP by just 2 votes - before heading to Manchester ahead the ITV Debate. Read what Mary learned.

