General Election 2019: What you need to know today
- By ITV News Content Producer David Williams
It's a red letter day for Labour as Jeremy Corbyn unveils the party's "manifesto of hope" in Birmingham later this morning.
Policies “that the political establishment has blocked for a generation” are set to be unveiled. So just how radical will it be?
Here's what we know about it so far and Labour's latest pledge to build 150,000 homes in what it describes as a council and social housing "revolution".
Perhaps it's no coincidence then that the Conservatives also choose Day 16 to pledge "at least" a million more homes in the next five years, while vowing to end "no fault evictions".
It's effectively a rest-day for most of the other parties after the Lib Dems launched their manifesto on Wednesday. But did they get their facts right? And will environmentalists warm to them?
Here’s what's in store today:
- Jeremy Corbyn unveils the Labour "manifesto of hope" in Birmingham
- Boris Johnson is expected to continue his campaigning in the Bedfordshire area as the Tories announce housing plans and measures aimed at helping renters
- Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie is due to join Edinburgh West candidate Elaine Gunn for a bike ride, before talking about the party’s policies to radically transform Scotland’s transport network
- There is currently nothing scheduled on Thursday for the Liberal Democrats, SNP or the Brexit Party
Here's more on the election headlines:
- Labour set to reveal manifesto for ‘real change’ in bid to close poll gap
- Labour to build 150,000 homes yearly in housing ‘revolution’
- Labour manifesto to include £100bn investment in Scotland over next decade
- Tories pledge ‘at least’ a million more homes in next five years
- Boris Johnson hopes to reduce HS2 costs before scraping rail project
- Fact checking the Lib Dem manifesto: Jo Swinson's claims examined
The view from the campaigns
After a revealing Wednesday, Paul Brand looks ahead to a low-key day in the Tory campaign.
Romilly Weeks wonders how voters and Jeremy Corbyn sceptics will react to Labour's radical plans.
Day 15's noisy manifesto launch promised a range of eye-catching policies but Rebecca Barry wonders if voters will ultimately spoil the Lib Dem party.
The Conversation: Which leader would you trust to sell you a used car?
Which party leader would you trust to sell you a used car?
The two women printing off the number plates are not convinced by any of them, writes ITV News Reporter Ben Chapman.
But there’s one thing they are looking for: some stability. In that, they sum up the mood in this giant warehouse, full of second-hand BMWs.
Here, they drive them in, identify faults, fix them up, clean them out and move them on. The process is quick and efficient, at a rate of 120 cars per day.
There is frustration that by contrast, after more than three years, Brexit still hasn’t been sorted out.
Continue reading here and watch Ben's The Conversation report above.
Today's question: Do the Lib Dem spending plans add up?
The most eye-catching spending commitment in the Liberal Democrat’s manifesto is probably about childcare, writes ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills.
Like Labour and the Conservatives, the Lib Dems plan to invest significantly in schools and the NHS.
But the pledge to provide free childcare to working parents from nine months and for all parents of children aged two to four years old will cost the state almost £14 billion a year by the end of the parliament.
This is an eye-watering sum. Total spending on childcare in England last year was £5.4 billion.
Interestingly though, there’s nothing obvious here for pensioners.
Why the views outside the Westminster bubble won't please politicians
In the lead-up to this General Election, the ITV Evening News is getting out around the country, talking to people and listening to opinions away from the much-discussed Westminster bubble.
I’m visiting places with an interesting story to tell, to get some sense of what is influencing voters far from Politics Central, writes Presenter Mary Nightingale.
Our road trip started last week in North East Fife - the UK’s most marginal constituency which was won in 2017 by the SNP by just 2 votes - before heading to Manchester ahead the ITV Debate.
