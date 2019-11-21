Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu cries ‘coup’ amid corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: AP

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused prosecutors of staging “an attempted coup” after he was charged in a series of corruption cases. The decision by Israel’s attorney general to formally charge Mr Netanyahu throws the country’s paralysed political system into further disarray and threatens his 10-year grip on power. Attorney general Avichai Mandelblit charged Mr Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three different scandals, following a three-year investigation. It is the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has been charged with a crime.

Israel’s attorney general Avichai Mandelblit. Credit: AP/Ariel Schalit

Mr Netanyahu appeared on national television, claiming he was the victim of a grand conspiracy by police and prosecutors. He claimed the indictment stemmed from “false accusations” and a systematically “tainted investigation”, saying the country was witnessing an “attempted coup” against him. He said: “Police and investigators are not above the law. The time has come to investigate the investigators.”

Supporters of Mr Netanyahu gather outside his residence in Jerusalem. Credit: AP/Ariel Schalit

As the investigation gained steam in recent months, Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly lashed out at the media, police and justice system, drawing accusations that he was undermining the country’s democratic institutions. Mr Mandelblit earlier rejected accusations that his decision was politically motivated and said he had acted solely out of professional considerations. He told reporters: “A day in which the attorney general decides to serve an indictment against a seated prime minister for serious crimes of corrupt governance is a heavy and sad day, for the Israeli public and for me personally.” According to the indictment, Mr Netanyahu accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favours with a newspaper publisher and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favourable coverage on a popular news site.