Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour election manifesto with stinging attack on 'establishment scared of change '

Jeremy Corbyn has unveiled the Labour Party's vision for government, promising a manifesto for hope. The Labour leader said his manifesto - titled "It's time for real change" - was full of popular policies that the political establishment had "blocked for decades". "Over the next three weeks they will tell you that everything in this manifesto is impossible because they do not want real change in this country," he said. He said the system was "rigged in their favour - but it's not working for you". They know that Labour will go after the tax dodgers, the bad bosses and the big polluters. Mr Corbyn accused Boris Johnson of using Brexit as "Thatcherism on steroids" as he sells off the NHS as part of the US trade deal.

In front of hundreds of supporters and with his Labour shadow front bench team behind him, Mr Corbyn outlined how his government would seek to rebalance society, making it fairer for all. He said: "One third of Britain's billionaires donated to the Conservatives - the billionaires, the super-rich, the tax dodgers, the bad bosses, the big polluters, they own the Conservative Party ... but they don't own us." He promised to nationalise the major sectors of rail, mail, water and energy.

He continued his attack on the establishment by saying he expected hostility to his proposals. "I accept the opposition of the billionaires, because we will make those at the top pay their fair share of tax to help fund world class public services for you – that’s real change," he said. "I accept the hostility of the bad bosses paying poverty pay because we will give Britain a pay rise starting with a real living wage of at least £10 an hour, including for young workers – that’s real change. "I accept the implacable opposition of the dodgy landlords because we will build a million homes, empower tenants and control rents – that’s real change. "I accept the hostility of the big polluters because we will make sure they pay their fair share of the costs of their destruction, create a million climate jobs and build the healthy, green economy of the future – that’s real change. "I accept the fierce opposition of the giant healthcare corporations because we will stop them sucking out profits from our NHS – that’s real change."

Mr Corbyn confirmed his previously announced plans for free internet broadband for all. He told supporters the policies were fully costed with no increases in VAT or income tax or National Insurance for anyone earning less than £80,000. He said that meant no tax increases for 95% of taxpayers. On Brexit, Mr Corbyn once again accused the Tories of being ready to sell off the NHS to secure a trade deal with Donald Trump. "Boris Johnson is trying to hijack Brexit to sell out our NHS and sell out working people," he said.

"The Conservatives want to use Brexit to unleash Thatcherism on steroids, to inflict more pain on the very communities so viciously attacked by Margaret Thatcher’s government in the 1980s, to benefit the billionaires and the vested interests they represent. "That’s why Johnson is preparing to sell out our NHS for a US trade deal that will drive up the cost of medicines and lead to the runaway privatisation of our health service. "£500 million a week of NHS money - enough for 20,000 new nurses - could be handed to big drugs companies as part of a deal now being plotted in secret."

Labour, he said, would deliver a new Brexit deal within six months - and put it to the people to decide on the future relationship with Europe. "So if you want to leave without trashing our economy or selling out our NHS, you’ll be able to vote for it," he said. "If you want to remain, you’ll be able to vote for that. "Let’s take this out of the hands of politicians and give the British people the final say. "It’s time to bring a divided country together so we can get on with delivering the real change Britain needs."

On climate change, he said a Labour government recognised the emergency and as such would look to tax oil and gas companies "that profit from heating up our planet" who will shoulder the burden and pay their fair share through a Just Transition Tax. "North Sea oil and gas workers have powered this country for decades, often working under dangerous conditions. We won’t hang them out to dry," he said. "This fund will safeguard a future for their skills and communities with new careers and secure, well-paid jobs."