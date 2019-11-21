Labour: A manifesto of hope or a flight of fancy?

Politicians live in fear of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Labour’s last manifesto, in 2017, barely survived first contact with the IFS’s economists who pointed to basic accounting errors and overly-optimistic assumptions.

Labour's latest offering, “a manifesto of hope”, needed to pass a key credibility test.

The scale of spending Labour proposes is colossal, even by the standards of 2017.

Hundreds of billions of pounds of extra public investment, paid for by borrowing. Enormous day to day spending increases paid for by tax rises of a similar magnitude.

Labour has clearly made an effort to present robust numbers and explain the thinking that lies behind them but the IFS still highlights credibility problems.

Labour is promising a spending boom that will benefit the many and is financed by the few. By the end of the next parliament a Labour government plans to raise an extra £83 billion from companies and those earning over £80,000 a year.

Labour suggests that 95% of the UK population will be insulated for any of the tax increases. The IFS thinks otherwise.

”That is simply not credible,” the head of the IFS, Paul Johnson.

“You can't raise that kind of money in our tax system without affecting other individuals.

"Obviously corporate tax affects individuals anyway, someone has to pay that tax, but if you are looking at transforming society, which Labour Party is absolutely upfront about doing, then you need to pay for it and it can’t be someone else who pays for it, we collectively need to pay for it.”