Labour pledges 'green industrial revolution' with nuclear power and a digging over of allotment laws

The environment gets top billing in Labour’s manifesto.

The first chapter of their 150 pages of policy pledges is devoted to what Labour are calling a "Green Industrial Revolution".

While they’ve conspicuously dropped a conference pledge of a net zero carbon target by 2030, which most serious analysts warned was impossible to achieve anyway, like the Liberal Democrats and Green Parties they’re planning to borrow big to invest in a low carbon economy.

There’s a £250bn "Green Transformation Fund" to massively increase low carbon energy generation, warmer, lower carbon homes and promises to decarbonise heating in buildings — much needed if the UK is going to meet its existing climate change pledges.

In a notable departure from Liberal Democrat and Green manifestos, they promise to support nuclear power as a way of ensuring stable electricity supply on a future national grid dominated by wind and solar.