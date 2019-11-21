Lib Dems pledge to build 300,000 homes per year

A Liberal Democrat government would commit to building 300,000 new homes a year.

A third of the homes planned by the Lib Dems would be social rented homes, with a £10 billion capital infrastructure investment to support this.

In the year to June 2019, a total of 173,660 house builds were completed, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

On top of any private sector homes built, Labour has committed to building 150,000 a year in its manifesto – two-thirds of which would be council houses, with the rest being “genuinely affordable homes”.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives said they would build “at least” a million more homes in the next parliament – a move housing charity Shelter said would be a “significant disappointment to many” as it is actually 100,000 fewer than the current target.

The Lib Dems would also set up a “Rent to Own” model for social housing and provide government-backed tenancy deposit loans for all first-time renters under 30.

The party’s housing spokesman Tim Farron said the Lib Dems are “the only party with a bold plan to build a brighter future for all.”