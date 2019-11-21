Mr Blobby helps Virgin Trains say goodbye to Britain’s railways

Virgin Trains have released a celebrity-filled music video featuring Sir Richard Branson starting a party to mark the operator’s departure from Britain’s railways. A host of familiar faces from the 1990s to present day joined train staff in celebrating the firm’s tenure as the longest-running rail franchise by re-enacting the famous lift scene from movie Dirty Dancing. The stars include Noel Edmonds’s former sidekick Mr Blobby, actor Shaun Williamson who played Barry in EastEnders, footballer turned pundit Chris Kamara and drag queen Anna Phylactic.

Mr Blobby and Shaun Williamson, who played Barry in Eastenders Credit: Virgin Trains/PA

They enjoy a party on board a Virgin Trains service operating a “final journey” from 1997 to 2019. Virgin Trains has run services on the West Coast Main Line since March 1997 but the franchise is being handed to First Trenitalia on December 8. Almost 500 million journeys have been made with Virgin Trains, which is owned by Sir Richard’s Virgin Group (51%) and Stagecoach (49%). The firm’s bid to continue running trains on the line was disqualified by the Department for Transport (DfT) in a row over pensions. The companies are suing the DfT over its decision. Virgin Trains recorded the highest passenger satisfaction rating of any franchised train operator in Britain in the most recent survey by watchdog Transport Focus. Sir Richard said: “Virgin Trains has led the UK rail industry for over 20 years, delivering faster journeys, ground-breaking innovation and award-winning customer service.

Sir Richard Branson said he regretted the loss of Virgin Trains from UK railways Credit: Virgin Trains/PA