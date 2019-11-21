Murderer Ian Simms 'meets test for release' from prison despite never revealing location of victim Helen McCourt's body

A convicted murderer, who has refused to state the location of his victim for more than three decades, will be released from behind bars.

Ian Simms was jailed in 1989 for the murder of Helen McCourt, a 22-year-old insurance clerk from Lancashire who had disappeared whilst commuting one year previously.

He was always maintained his innocence, despite overwhelming DNA evidence conviction him of Ms McCourt's murder.

In his seventh parole hearing, the now 63-year-old former pub landlord had his case considered at a parole hearing - with the hearing finding concluding there is "no prospect of Simms ever disclosing the whereabouts of his victim even if he were kept in prison until he died."

The Parole Board said he will now be released.