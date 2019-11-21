- ITV Report
Murderer Ian Simms 'meets test for release' from prison despite never revealing location of victim Helen McCourt's body
A convicted murderer, who has refused to state the location of his victim for more than three decades, will be released from behind bars.
Ian Simms was jailed in 1989 for the murder of Helen McCourt, a 22-year-old insurance clerk from Lancashire who had disappeared whilst commuting one year previously.
He was always maintained his innocence, despite overwhelming DNA evidence conviction him of Ms McCourt's murder.
In his seventh parole hearing, the now 63-year-old former pub landlord had his case considered at a parole hearing - with the hearing finding concluding there is "no prospect of Simms ever disclosing the whereabouts of his victim even if he were kept in prison until he died."
The Parole Board said he will now be released.
He had been denied release at his previous hearing in 2016 but was subsequently transferred to an open prison "due to progress made" where he has "followed the rules" when granted temporary release.
The board added the refusal continues to cause understandable distress and misery to the victim's family and the panel concluded this demonstrated a lack of empathy.
But the board said denial was not a "necessarily determining factor" and also considered evidence from two psychologists who recommended release.
In a statement, the board said: "Taking into account the denial, the refusal to reveal where the victim's body is, all the risk factors, the progress that Mr Simms has made, the considerable change in his behaviour, the fact that he has not been involved in any violence or substance misuse for many years, his protective factors, the recommendations from all the professionals and all the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Mr Simms met the test for release."