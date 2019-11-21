Officer who led response to Tunisia terrorist attacks to be honoured by Queen

A senior police officer will be awarded an OBE after leading the UK response to the 2015 terrorist attacks in Sousse, Tunisia, where 30 British nationals were killed.

Detective Superintendent Mark Gower will receive the honour from the Queen during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony for services to policing.

The honour also recognises his efforts leading the response to the 2017 terrorist attack at Finsbury Park and heading the investigation to find the Parson Green bomber the same year.