Prince Andrew to continue with Pitch@Palace project 'outside' the Royal Family

Prince Andrew will continue to work on his treasured scheme which connects entrepreneurs with investors.

But he will do so privately, and Pitch@Palace will not come under the work of Buckingham Palace, nor will the costs be met by royal coffers.

Quite how the Duke of York will continue to work for it - and whether it can still use @Palace as part of its name - is all currently under discussion.

But one of the sponsors has told ITV News privately, that it will simply "walk away" if the Duke's association with the scheme casts a shadow over it in any way.