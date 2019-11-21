Prince Andrew urged to speak to US investigators by Epstein rape victim's lawyer

Prince Andrew has been urged to speak to US investigative authorities by a lawyer representing a new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Teala Davies told a press conference that she was 17-years-old when she met Epstein and was repeatedly raped and abused by the paedophile at his homes in New York, Florida, the US Virgin Islands and Paris over a two year period. Gloria Allred, representing Ms Davies, said the Duke of York may have valuable information relating to the case, following his interview with Newsnight last week.

She said: "I am very pleased that Prince Andrew stated yesterday that 'I'm willing to help any appropriate law agency with their investigations if required.' "I'm glad that he's willing to speak to law enforcement although I'm not sure what he means by 'if required'." She added: "Is he insisting that he be served with a subpoena to testify? Or is he willing to speak to law enforcement without being 'legally required' to do so? "My clients who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spoken to law enforcement without being 'legally required' to do so. "I urged Prince Andrew to contact the investigators for the US Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York and volunteer to be interviewed by them without conditions and without delay."

Prince Andrew seen leaving his home in Windsor the day after he suspended himself from royal duties

Ms Allred made clear she was not accusing Prince Andrew of being linked to Epstein's crimes, but that he may know of relevant information due to the Duke of York visiting places where her client had also frequented with Epstein. Ms Davies' attorney said her client had met with celebrities but was not willing to discuss who and when at this current time. Ms Allred added: "The reason I mentioned Prince Andrew is solely because I have been asked by so many reporters about Prince Andrew because of his interview on Saturday and because of what appeared to be seeming reluctance on his part to speak to law enforcement although he was at some point staying with Mr Epstein... in Mr Epstein's home in New York, in Palm Beach, in the Virgin Islands and elsewhere. "So we think he may have information that would be relevant to the investigation that is still ongoing by the Southern District of New York." Ms Davies is suing Epstein's estate for damages on counts of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Ms Allred is representing other Epstein accusers.

A photo of Ms Davies with Epstein. Credit: AP

Following his announcement that he was stepping down from public duties, Prince Andrew also announced he had stepped down as chancellor of the University of Huddersfield and as patron of the Outward Bound Trust. On Monday, students at the university passed a motion to lobby the Duke to resign as chancellor and the hashtag #notmychancellor was used on social media. Following the vote the university said it was reviewing Andrew's position, but on Thursday he stood down. In a statement, the university thanked Andrew "for his work during his period as chancellor" and said he was going "immediately".

Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial. Credit: AP

It added: "The Duke of York has announced he is stepping back from Royal duties for a period of time. "Due to the circumstances and in discussion with the University, he has decided to step down immediately to allow the University to appoint a successor. "The Duke has informed the university that ‘he continues to unequivocally condemn Jeffrey Epstein’s activities and regrets his ill-judged association with him. "His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and he deeply sympathises with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure’.

Prince Andrew has stepped down from royal duties. Credit: PA

"The University would also like to express our deep sympathy to all of those victims and families that have been affected and we do hope that they are getting the support they need." The university added it would begin appointing a new chancellor in the coming weeks. The announcement was followed by a statement from the Outward Bound Trust confirming its board had accepted the resignation from the Duke as patron. It said: "The Board of The Outward Bound Trust has today accepted the resignation as Patron of HRH The Duke of York following his announcement yesterday that he will be withdrawing from public duties for the foreseeable future. "The Board of The Outward Bound Trust thanks HRH The Duke of York for his support over many years." Royal Editor Chris Ship explains the patronage was handed to Prince Andrew by his father the Duke of Edinburgh earlier this year after holding the position himself since 1953. Also on Thursday, the Duke was been spotted in public for the first time since his decision to step down from official royal duties as he was pictured leaving his home, Royal Lodge in Berkshire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.