Six children among 15 dead after Syrian camp shelled near maternity hospital

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people, according to opposition activists, striking an area near a maternity hospital and killing at least 15 people, including six children.

The bombing, in the country’s northwest on Wednesday, came just hours after an airstrike on a nearby area killed six civilians.

The latest attacks show that a fragile truce spanning nearly three months has collapsed as violence intensified in and around Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government forces shelled camp Qah, killing 15 and wounding others.

The Observatory said the attack caused fires in several tents and added that ambulances rushed to the area and evacuated the wounded.

It added the two surface-to-surface missiles struck an area in the camp close to a maternity hospital. It said the dead included two women and six children.