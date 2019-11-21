Sixteen people found in sealed trailer on ferry bound for Ireland

Sixteen people have been found in a sealed trailer on a ferry sailing from France to the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement, Ian Hampton, Stena Line's chief people & communications officer, said the 16 people are reported to be in good health.

"During the Stena Horizon's 9pm sailing from Cherbourg, France, to Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday November 20, one of our employees during a routine inspection discovered 16 people in a sealed trailer on the vehicle deck," he said.

"All the individuals are reported to be in good health and have been moved to a private passenger lounge on the ship where their wellbeing is the focus of our employees.

"Stena Line has alerted security and immigration officials in Rosslare so as the necessary arrangements can be made for the group on the vessel's arrival in Rosslare.

"The vessel is scheduled to arrive at approximately 3.30pm today."