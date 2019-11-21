Tories receive £5.67m in donations in week one of election campaign compared to Labour's £218,500

The Tories received donations of more than £5 million in the first week of the General Election campaign - far outstripping the other parties.

The Electoral Commission said the Conservative Party reported donations over £7,500 totalling £5.67 million in the week following the dissolution of Parliament on November 6.

In contrast Labour received just £218,500, the Liberal Democrats £275,000 and the Brexit Party £250,000.

The Green Party reported donations of £30,000 and the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £60,000.