- ITV Report
-
Tories receive £5.67m in donations in week one of election campaign compared to Labour's £218,500
The Tories received donations of more than £5 million in the first week of the General Election campaign - far outstripping the other parties.
The Electoral Commission said the Conservative Party reported donations over £7,500 totalling £5.67 million in the week following the dissolution of Parliament on November 6.
In contrast Labour received just £218,500, the Liberal Democrats £275,000 and the Brexit Party £250,000.
The Green Party reported donations of £30,000 and the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £60,000.
The Tories' biggest donor was the theatre producer John Gore who gave £1 million while there were donations of £500,000 each from Trailfinders and WA Capital Ltd.
Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of a former Russian minister and a regular Tory donor, gave £200,000.
Labour's biggest contributor was the Unite trade union which made five donations totalling £123,000.
The Brexit Party received a single £250,000 donation from businessman Jeremy Hosking, a former Conservative backer who switched to supporting Nigel Farage's party.