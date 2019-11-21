Two million apply to register to vote since General Election announced

More than two million people have applied to register to vote since the General Election was announced. Credit: Chris Ison/PA

More than two million people have applied to register to vote since the General Election was announced, according to Government figures. A total of 2,048,039 applications were submitted between October 29 – the day the Government called for an election on December 12 – and November 19. More than a third of applications (35%) came from people under the age of 25. A further 30% were from 25 to 34-year-olds. By contrast, just 5% came those aged 65 and over.

The uptake in applications. Credit: PA Graphics

Time is running out to register to vote in the election. Applications must be submitted by 11.59pm on Tuesday November 26. An increase in applications is not direct evidence of an increase in the number of people able to vote. At previous elections there have been applications from people below the legal age to vote or who are already on the electoral register. Nonetheless the volume of applications suggests a growing interest in participating in the election.

