27 year-old man is found guilty of killing British backpacker Grace Millane

A 27-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane, whose body was found buried in a suitcase in New Zealand.

The young woman, from Wickford in Essex, was strangled by the man she had met on dating site Tinder and with whom she spent several hours drinking in the centre of Auckland on December 1, 2018.

The pair returned to his apartment and Ms Millane was killed either that night or in the early hours of the next morning - the date of her 22nd birthday.

The jury of seven women and five men returned a unanimous verdict after just five hours deliberation at Auckland High Court.

Members of the jury and Grace's parents reportedly wept after the verdict was read out. The couple have sat in the public gallery since the opening of the trial earlier this month.