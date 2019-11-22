Cafe offers help for homeless to register to vote

Arnolfini Cafe Bar in Bristol. Credit: Bristol Beer Factory

People without a home are being offered help in registering to vote by staff at a city centre cafe. Workers at the Arnolfini Cafe Bar in Bristol are offering help printing out, filling in and sending off the necessary form to rough sleepers or anyone else without a permanent address – as well as a free hot drink while they do it. Domhnaill Barnes, head of operations at the cafe’s owners the Bristol Beer Factory, told PA: “This is a completely apolitical process, we’re not advising people how to vote, we’re just trying to assist people into voting.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

According to the Electoral Commission, those without a fixed address can register using an address “where you spend a lot of your time or have some connection”. Bristol City Council said the move was perfectly legal, and that it supported the cafe’s initiative. As of Friday morning, Mr Barnes said “about half a dozen” people had taken the cafe up on their offer, and he was expecting more as word of the initiative continues to spread. “It’s a tragedy that their voices wouldn’t be heard,” he said. “Often these are people on the margins of society and so I think just allowing us to do one small thing to bring them back into the social discourse, the political discussion is a valuable thing for us to be doing.” Mr Barnes said other organisations around the country had been in touch expressing an interest in setting up similar schemes.

Anyone in Bristol without an address can get help registering to vote at the Arnolfini Credit: Bristol Beer Factory