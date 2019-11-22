Corbyn: A hero or a villain? Front pages split on Labour manifesto

Jeremy Corbyn: He's a hero or a villain - you will decide. Credit: Twitter

The opposition’s plans to change Britain if elected next month dominate the front pages at the end of the working week. The Guardian says Labour has unveiled its “most radical manifesto for decades”, which the Daily Mirror says shows the party is “On your side”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i says Mr Corbyn has unveiled a “blueprint for power” in which he has vowed to “transform” the country, while The Times describes it as the opposition leader’s “dream spending plan”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But the Daily Express characterises the manifesto as a “£80bn raid on your wallets”. The Daily Mail goes harder, describing the document as “Corbyn’s £83bn tax robbery” of families, and the Financial Times says it marks a “return to 1970s state intervention”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It was “Water off a duke’s back” with the Duke of York “all smiles” before a planned trip to the Middle East, according to the front of Metro.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph reports the UK has started “bringing back” the British children of so-called Islamic State fighters.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent continues its reporting on the “maternity scandal” at the NHS-run Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust by saying that babies lives have been threatened “by focus on natural births”.