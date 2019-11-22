Duchess of Cambridge pulls out of awards event ‘due to the children’

The Duchess of Cambridge has cancelled an appearance at an awards ceremony due to an undisclosed matter relating to her children.

Kate was due to join William at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London’s West End, but her husband arrived alone for the event celebrating individuals working to save some of the world’s most iconic animals and habitats.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: “The duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children.”