Duke of York thought to have cancelled Middle East trip as backlash continues

The Duke of York has cancelled a trip to Bahrain as the fallout over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein continues, it has been reported. Andrew was expected to travel to the Middle East this weekend as part of his Pitch@Palace project for tech entrepreneurs but has cancelled plans following reported pressure from his family. It has also been reported his private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, has been removed from her palace-funded role and will instead become the chief executive of the programme. The Daily Mail said Ms Thirsk, believed to have been the driving force behind Andrew’s catastrophic Newsnight interview, will now run the business mentorship scheme after she was dismissed on Thursday.

The Duke of York and his private secretary Amanda Thirsk, seen here in May Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Ms Thirsk will also manage the Duke of York Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award after the duke quit his life as a working royal on Wednesday. It has also been reported Buckingham Palace was disturbed by the mention of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein in the ITV election debate on Tuesday. The Times said senior aides and the Prince of Wales advised the Queen that Andrew should be withdrawn from public life after concerns the scandal was overshadowing the democratic process. Despite stepping back from public life, Andrew will be continuing with Pitch@Palace “outside and entirely separate from the palace,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said. It is thought he will not have any involvement with the dozens of other charities, organisations and military units with which he has been associated. Pitch will become a private initiative separate from the public work he has relinquished after the backlash following the television interview about his friendship with Epstein, widely viewed as a PR disaster. However, several organisations have distanced themselves from the duke in the aftermath of the Queen’s second son announcing he would step down from public duties for the “foreseeable future”.

Andrew, during his ill-fated interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis Credit: BBC Handout/PA