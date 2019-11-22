Four out of five women killed violently died in their own home – report

Four out of five women killed violently this year died in their own home, a report has found.

Women’s Aid launched its Femicide Watch 2019 report on Friday, revealing that women in Ireland are more likely to be killed in their own homes and at the hands of a man they know.

It said 230 women have been killed, and 16 children have died alongside their mothers since records began in 1996, while almost nine in 10 of them were killed by a man they knew (87%).

In the 20 cases where a woman was killed by a male relative, 16 were killed by their sons.

Figures show 56% of women were killed by a current or former boyfriend, husband or partner, while strangers make up just 13% of perpetrators of female homicide in Ireland.

This fits a global pattern and is in stark contrast to male homicide victims, the majority of whom are killed by strangers.

Women’s Aid also said its 24hr National Freephone Helpline responded to 44 calls a day in 2018.

Last year, 19,089 contacts were made with Women’s Aid during which 16,994 disclosures of abuse against women and 3,728 disclosures of child abuse were heard.

It said 3,816 disclosures of physical abuse included where a man had choked, smothered, beaten or threatened to beat his partner with a weapon, and there were 141 reports of assault during pregnancy.