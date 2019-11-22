Jeremy Corbyn promises to take ‘neutral stance’ in another EU referendum

Jeremy Corbyn pledged to adopt a “neutral stance” in another EU referendum under Labour as he came under fire from voters during a televised grilling.

The Labour leader was questioned over fears for businesses, anti-Semitism, misogyny, freedom of speech and his support of ousted Bolivia president Evo Morales during a special episode of BBC’s Question Time on Friday.

As they try to tip the balance in the campaign for the December 12 General Election, each leader was being quizzed for half-an-hour during the show hosted by Fiona Bruce in Sheffield.

Mr Corbyn, who plans to re-nationalise key utilities and increase corporation tax, went first and faced a barrage of tough questioning and groans.