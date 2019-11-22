Jewish children targeted with ‘horrific’ anti-Semitic abuse on Tube

A video of a man directing anti-Semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground is being investigated by police.

The man was filmed reading anti-Jewish bible passages to two young boys in skullcaps while they were travelling with their family on the Northern Line.

Chris Atkins took the video after catching the Tube heading south on the Charing Cross branch of the line at midday on Friday.

“I’ve lived in London for 20 years and you’re used to people ranting on the Tube – it was only after a minute I realised, ‘hang on this is really, really antisemitic’,” the 43-year-old journalist told the PA news agency.

“It was the children that really got me and everyone else, he was just screaming at these children. It was horrific in every sense.

“He seemed to be a very committed Christian and believed this was the word of God – that it said in the bible Jews killed Jesus and they are all slave masters.

“It’s the kind of stuff you see on Twitter a lot… but to hear someone actually say it unashamedly was shocking.”

Wearing a cap and hoody, the man is seen in the video threatening a man off-camera after he tries to intervene and a woman in a hijab also confronts him.