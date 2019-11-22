John Bolton returns to Twitter amid claim White House locked him out of account

Mr Bolton claimed the White House refused to provide him access to the account after he resigned, a charge President Donald Trump has rejected.

Former US national security adviser John Bolton says he has regained control of his personal Twitter account from the White House.

Mr Bolton’s actions and words are being closely followed in the House impeachment inquiry. He has declined to give evidence unless a federal judge determines he can be compelled to testify against the White House’s wishes.

Mr Bolton issued a series of tweets that began with him saying he was glad to be back on Twitter and to “stay tuned”.

A third tweet accused the White House of refusing to return access to the account, asking: “Out of fear of what I may say?”