On the campaign trail on Friday

The main party leaders will continue their election campaigns across the country on Friday before going head-to-head in a television debate. Here is what to expect on the election trail on Friday: – Conservatives Boris Johnson will take a trip to Nottinghamshire on Friday, having already visited the county several times since campaigning began. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister visited King’s Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire, where he announced plans for an NHS visa to make it easier for overseas doctors and nurses to work in the UK. He has also knocked on doors in Mansfield in a bid to boost the election cause of Tory candidate Ben Bradley.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson door-knocking in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The Tories have yet to officially unveil their election manifesto, but revealed plans on Friday morning for a higher stamp duty rate for non-UK residents, which aims to help more Britons get on the housing ladder. – Labour After launching Labour’s election manifesto on Thursday, leader Jeremy Corbyn will be campaigning in the Midlands on Friday. He will be hoping for a positive reception to his vision for government, which was laid out during a half-hour speech in Birmingham. The manifesto, titled It’s Time For Real Change, depicted what Mr Corbyn called the “most radical and ambitious plan to transform our country in decades”, and pledged to invest in public services, take action to tackle climate change and return key utilities to public ownership.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the launch of his party’s manifesto in Birmingham Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

– Liberal Democrats The Lib Dem tour bus will take a trip to Scotland, as leader Jo Swinson is joined by Willie Rennie, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, and activists in Glasgow. The party announced late on Thursday that a Lib Dem government would commit to building 300,000 new homes a year. A third of the homes would be social rented homes, with a £10 billion capital infrastructure investment to support this.

– More manifesto launches Meanwhile, several other parties are due to unveil their election manifestos on Friday, including Scottish Labour and Plaid Cymru. The Brexit Party is also scheduled to launch its policies. – Leaders to appear on Question Time special To end the day, the leaders of the Conservative Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats and SNP will appear on a BBC Question Time leaders’ special from 7pm.

