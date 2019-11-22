Prince Andrew forced to sack most senior member of staff after withdrawal from public duties

Prince Andrew has been forced to sack his most senior member of staff as his withdrawal from royal life affects those close to him at Buckingham Palace.

His Private Secretary, Amanda Thirsk, who was fiercely loyal to the Duke of York for many years, will leave the Royal Household.

She was in charge of his office and Ms Thirsk was also the Prince's closet adviser and confidante.

But she was the member of his team who organised the BBC Newsnight interview which ultimately cost Prince Andrew's his royal role.

Amanda Thirsk chose Newsnight because she didn’t want to be accused of trying to hide behind a 'soft' broadcast interview.

She told the BBC producers that there would be no 'no-go' areas for the interviewer so the Prince would face a full and frank exchange.