'Room for improvement' - Tesla's 'unbreakable' CyberTruck smashed at launch

The launch of Tesla's new 'CyberTruck' was overshadowed by one of its key components failing in a demonstration.

Windows in the pickup truck were said to be indestructible according to the carmaker but when a metal ball was thrown at the glass, it smashed.

Tesla owner Elon Musk swore upon witnessing the issue, before adding: "Room for improvement."

In a bizarre series of demos, Mr Musk first had Tesla's head of design Franz von Holzhausen hit the door of the truck repeatedly with a sledgehammer, before suggesting it was nearly bulletproof.