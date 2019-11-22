- ITV Report
'Room for improvement' - Tesla's 'unbreakable' CyberTruck smashed at launch
The launch of Tesla's new 'CyberTruck' was overshadowed by one of its key components failing in a demonstration.
Windows in the pickup truck were said to be indestructible according to the carmaker but when a metal ball was thrown at the glass, it smashed.
Tesla owner Elon Musk swore upon witnessing the issue, before adding: "Room for improvement."
In a bizarre series of demos, Mr Musk first had Tesla's head of design Franz von Holzhausen hit the door of the truck repeatedly with a sledgehammer, before suggesting it was nearly bulletproof.
Tesla says the vehicle has "more utility than a truck, with more performance than a sports car", while company boss Musk attempted to show its ruggedness during a live demonstration at the launch event in Los Angeles.
He had teased the idea of creating a truck for some time, first tweeting about building a truck in 2012, before including the idea in his so-called "master plan" for the company, published in 2016.