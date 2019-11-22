Sir Keir Starmer: Britain 'won't go back to normal' after Brexit or second referendum

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain "won't go back to normal" after Brexit or a vote to remain in a second referendum.

During a meeting in support of Edinburgh Labour candidate Ian Murray, Sir Keir said, regardless of the decision made after his party's proposed second referendum, the country will remain divided.

The claim comes on the same day his party released its manifesto with a promise to negotiate a new deal with the EU and hold a second referendum on the issue within six months.

The shadow Brexit secretary said the only way to unite the country will be to take action to ensure people no longer feel disenfranchised.

Sir Keir told the meeting: "Anybody who thinks that the deal with Europe is going to resolve the issue, needs to think again.

"This isn't going to be resolved. There isn't going to be a happy day, when it's either the deal or remain is decided and it just goes back to normal.

"That's never going to happen."