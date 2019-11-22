How much could the polls change in the final weeks to election day?

In under three weeks, millions of people across the UK will be voting in the General Election.

Opinion polls continue to suggest the Conservative Party enjoys a strong lead over Labour.

The poll averages issued on Thursday put the Tories on 43%, with Labour on 29%, the Lib Dems 14%, the Brexit Party 5% and the Greens 3%.

What is the likelihood of the polls shifting decisively between now and election day?

The most recent two elections show things at this stage can quickly change.