- ITV Report
TSB customers left without cash after bank has issues processing payments
TSB has suffered problems with processing payments into customers' accounts leading to complaints.
Additionally, the bank's app has now allowed many to login, further exacerbating the issues being felt.
With many expected to be paid on Friday, frustration grew on social media as many directed their ire towards the TSB Twitter account.
Bex tweeted: "How many times are customers expected to put up with your failed overnight system updates leaving us out of pocket and unable to access child tax credits."
Another customer said on social media: "@tsb more issues with TSB , wages not paid in .. time for a change me thinks."
One banker sent a simple message of frustration: "Thanks for nothing tsb!!!"
Shawn sent his view: "@TSB mobile app inaccessible again. This really is the last straw. Ciao!"
Others complained that their organised online shopping had been cancelled due to the inability to process transactions.
In response, TSB said: "Some payments into TSB accounts have been delayed overnight and we are working to process these as soon as possible today. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will ensure customers are not left out-of-pocket.
"If TSB customers need emergency cash contact us via the number on the back of their card. Customers can still use their cards to make payments or withdraw cash."
This is not the first time TSB have suffered issues.
Last year the bank suffered a high-profile IT failure which left up to 1.9 million customers without access to online banking services.
IBM ascertained that TSB had not carried out sufficient testing prior to the IT migrating which resulted in a meltdown.