TSB customers left without cash after bank has issues processing payments

TSB has suffered problems with processing payments into customers' accounts leading to complaints.

Additionally, the bank's app has now allowed many to login, further exacerbating the issues being felt.

With many expected to be paid on Friday, frustration grew on social media as many directed their ire towards the TSB Twitter account.

Bex tweeted: "How many times are customers expected to put up with your failed overnight system updates leaving us out of pocket and unable to access child tax credits."

Another customer said on social media: "@tsb more issues with TSB , wages not paid in .. time for a change me thinks."