Vengeful ex-husband guilty of crossbow murder of pregnant woman

Mother-of-five Devi Muhammad who was fatally shot with a crossbow while heavily pregnant. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

An obsessed man has been found guilty of shooting his heavily pregnant ex-wife dead with a crossbow. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 51, burst into the home of mother-of-five Devi Muhammad, formerly known as Unmathallegadoo, and fired an arrow into her stomach as she fled upstairs. Mrs Muhammad, 35, suffered catastrophic internal injuries and died while her unborn son was delivered by Caesarean section and miraculously survived. The court had heard how the victim had an arranged marriage to the defendant in Mauritius on her 16th birthday. He was 30 at the time, nearly twice her age. Their unhappy relationship ended in 2012 after an incident in which she jumped out of an upstairs window and broke her ankle. She had told police the defendant had stared at her as he sharpened knives in the garden.

Ramanodge Muhammad was caught on police body worn camera footage after shooting his ex-wife with a crossbow . Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

After a trial in 2013, he was cleared of attacking her and acquitted on the judge’s direction of a charge of attempted strangulation under the Offences Against the Person Act of 1861. The victim successfully filed for an emergency non-molestation order which barred the defendant from coming within 100 metres of the family home in Ilford, east London.

The family home in Applegarth Drive, Ilford, east London, where heavily pregnant Devi Unmathallegadoo, 35, was fatally shot with a crossbow Credit: Emma Bowden/PA

Under the order, which was still in place at the time of the killing, Unmathallegadoo was forbidden from contacting his ex-wife directly and was not to threaten or intimidate her or their three children. Following her divorce, she married builder Imtiaz Muhammad and changed her name to Sana Muhammad. The couple went on to have two children together and were eagerly awaiting the imminent arrival of their third last autumn. Meanwhile, the defendant did not react well to his divorce. He lost his job as a site manager at Newham General Hospital and slept rough as he plotted his revenge. He bought two crossbows online for around £250 each – an MK-XB 55 Package Red Dot and a Hori-Zone Alfa XT – which were discovered stashed near his ex-wife’s home by a neighbour in March 2018. After they were removed, Unmathallegadoo set about replacing them, and organised surveillance on the house in Applegarth Drive. On the morning of November 12, 2018, he took up position in the garden shed armed with two crossbows, bolts, a knife, duct tape, cable ties and a hammer. He was disturbed by Mr Muhammad who had gone into the garden to store an empty box while his wife prepared food for a dinner party that evening.

Unmathallegadoo was caught on police body-worn camera footage as he was arrested. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA