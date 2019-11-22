WW2 veteran, 105, honoured by Norway for helping to liberate country from Nazis

A 105-year-old World War Two veteran who survived three bomb attacks has been honoured by the king and government of Norway for his role in liberating the country.

John Manners commanded the destroyers HMS Eskimo and HMS Viceroy, he was also involved in the sinking of a German U-Boat off the English coast.

At his care home near Newbury, Berkshire, the Norwegian military attaché John Olsen held a special ceremony - awarding John his medal.