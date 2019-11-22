Yellow weather warnings issued ahead of wet weekend

Four weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office. Credit: PA

The Met Office has issued four weather warnings across the UK for Saturday, including parts of north-east England where heavy flooding has caused significant disruption in previous weeks. Heavy and persistent rain is due to start in south-west England from 12pm on Friday and last until 6pm on Saturday – meaning a deluge for roughly 30 hours. About 20-30mm of rain is expected widely in the region, though the up-slopes of Dartmoor in south Devon could see 40mm-50mm of rain. The fresh warnings of heavy rain come just over a week after much of the Midlands and Yorkshire was deluged forcing hundreds to abandon their homes.

The average rainfall for Devon and Cornwall during November is roughly 35mm-45mm. Yellow warnings have also been issued in north-eastern England and parts of Scotland, which will also be hit with continuing wet weather throughout Saturday. A spokesman for the Met Office added that areas such as Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will see persistent rain arriving from the south early on Saturday morning, which will last through most of the day. According to the Met Office, rain will be heavy at times, especially on hills where the rainfall could also reach up to 40mm-50mm. The region is still recovering from heavy flooding that caused devastation in many communities in the last two weeks.

Parts of Derbyshire have been hit by severe floods. Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary Drone Unit/ PA