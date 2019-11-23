BBC staff claim corporation has introduced a ‘six chip’ rule in its canteen

BBC staff have complained after claiming the corporation has introduced a “six chip” rule in their canteen. Bemused workers said servers were “counting out” fries on Friday, leading to “uproar” among staff. Several shared their annoyance on social media.

Arif Ansari, head of news for BBC Asian Network, tweeted a picture showing a handful of chips next to a piece of chicken. He wrote: “New rules in the BBC canteen limit the number of chips to six! The staff seemed shocked that I didn’t go with the unlimited couscous instead.” Dom Stirling, a freelance radio producer at the BBC, added: “There is currently uproar in the canteen as the ‘6 chip rule’ is introduced… In which servers are instructed to individually count out 6 chips per person. I wish this was a joke.” The BBC denied any such rule had been introduced.

