Colombian president orders curfew in capital city amid continuing unrest

Anti-government protesters take to the streets in Bogota. Credit: AP

Colombian President Ivan Duque has ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital amid continuing unrest following a massive march. Tens of thousands took to the streets of Bogota a day earlier to send a strong message of rejection against Mr Duque’s conservative government. The president announced on Twitter that he has requested that Bogota’s mayor enforces a curfew beginning at 9pm in the city of 7 million, after police pushed back thick crowds of protesters banging pots and pans in the storied Plaza Bolivar.

Ivan Duque, left, has ordered a curfew in the Colombian capital, Bogata. Credit: Fernando Vergara/AP

The curfew comes one day after an estimated 250,000 people took to the streets in one of the nation’s biggest marches in recent history. While the protest started out peaceful, it ended with scattered clashes between protesters and police. Three people were killed in what authorities described as violent looting incidents overnight. Clashes continued in parts of Bogota and in the south-western city of Cali on Friday as volunteers wiped graffiti off historic buildings and swept up shattered glass. The upheaval comes as Latin America is experiencing a tide of discontent, with massive demonstrations in countries including Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador where citizens frustrated with their political leaders are taking to the streets.

Citizens of several Latin America countries have taken to the streets. Credit: Ivan Valencia/AP