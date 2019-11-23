Corbyn to call out ‘tax and wage cheat culture’ in speech outside Amazon depot

Jeremy Corbyn and Labour have had a combative relationship with Amazon and other tech companies over their tax affairs. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn is vowing to tackle the “tax and wage cheat culture” of multinational companies who “rip off” workers and the public purse with measures to force them to pay their fair share. Stood outside an Amazon depot in Yorkshire, the Labour leader will deliver a speech on Saturday detailing his “fair tax programme” to clamp down on tax dodging. Labour expects the series of measures would raise £6.3 billion for the exchequer in 2024 to help pay for its manifesto plans to nationalise key utilities in a “green industrial revolution”.

Mr Corbyn and shadow employment rights secretary Laura Pidcock are to set out plans to clamp down on the enablers of tax dodging, increase HMRC targeted audits and establish an inquiry into the finance sector. If Labour wins the December 12 election, it would introduce a 20% offshore company property levy, require greater scrutiny of MPs’ tax affairs and scrap non-dom status which gives tax advantages. Labour was also highlighting other existing policies to end in-work poverty with plans to give a £10-an-hour minimum wage for all, ban zero-hours contracts and give every worker full rights from their first day on the job.

Labour would introduce a 20% offshore company property levy if they won the December 12 election. Credit: PA