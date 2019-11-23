GP proposal to remove home visits from contract 'won't wash', says Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the plan by GPs to remove home visits from their contract "won't wash", after family doctors said they no longer have the "capacity to offer them."

The majority of GPs supported a proposal to remove home visits from the doctors' key contract, at the Local Medical Committee (LMC) England Conference on Friday.

A local committee of doctors from Kent, an independent body which works with the British Medical Association (BMA) to help shape policy, called for the change to the GP contract.

The body argued that "GPs no longer have the capacity to offer home visits".

But Mr Hancock told ITV News the proposal "is not going to fly."

"Of course GPs still need to do home visits, they don't do that for the majority of cases, but some people are very frail and sometimes a home visit by a GP is necessary," Mr Hancock said.

"The idea you would end GPs doing home visits is not going to fly."