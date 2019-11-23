Family of Harry Dunn 'treated like dirt on bottom of shoe' and 'robbed of justice'

The parents of Harry Dunn have accused the British and American authorities of treating them like "the dirt on the bottom of shoes".

Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, whose son Harry died in August, said condolences from the governments during their three-month-long saga which has taken them to the White House were “nothing but empty words”.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American intelligence officer, is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit 19-year-old Mr Dunn’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton on August 27.

Mrs Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the incident and returned to the US, sparking an international controversy.