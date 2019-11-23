Impeachment hearing heads to final phase

The investigators, the lawmakers, and the man in the dock have heard enough. With stunning testimony largely complete, the House, the Senate and the president are swiftly moving on to next steps in the historic impeachment inquiry of Donald J. Trump. “Frankly, I want a trial,” Mr Trump declared Friday, and it looks like he’s going to get it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s staff and others are compiling the panel’s findings. By early December, the Judiciary Committee is expected to launch its own high-wire hearings to consider articles of impeachment and a formal recommendation of charges. A vote by the full House could come by Christmas. A Senate trial would follow in 2020. Congress’ impeachment inquiry, only the fourth in US history, has stitched together what Democrats argue is a relatively simple narrative, of the president leveraging the office for personal political gain, despite Republicans’ assertions that it’s complex, contradictory and unsupported by first-hand testimony. House Democrats may yet call additional witnesses first, notably John Bolton, Mr Trump’s former national security adviser. But Senate Republicans are already looking ahead to their turn, the January trial that would follow House approval of impeachment charges. They appear to have two major options: Should they try to dispatch with such a trial in short order, which they may not have the votes to do, despite holding 53 seats in the 100-member Senate? Or should they stretch it out, disrupting the Democrats’ presidential primaries under the assumption it helps more than hurts the GOP and Mr Trump?

The impeachment hearings this week heard from former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, centre, and US diplomat David Holmes, right Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP