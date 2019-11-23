'Duke of nothing' and Corbyn's 'neutral' Brexit pledge lead papers

Saturday's front pages lead with Corbyn's 'neutral' stance on Brexit and the Duke of York. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit plans makes some front pages on Saturday, but TV shows I’m A Celebrity and Only Fools And Horses also get a look in. The Guardian says Mr Corbyn plans to be neutral on Brexit and that Boris Johnson is being attacked over his trustworthiness.

The i leads with a story on Prince Andrew and calls him the “Duke of nothing”.

According to The Times, Mr Corbyn has revealed for the first time his position on whether Britain should stay in or leave the European Union in a second Brexit referendum, which The Daily Telegraph characterises by saying Mr Corbyn “would refuse to back his own deal in Brexit vote”.

The Daily Express says Britain will spearhead the hunt for a dementia cure by “doubling the funding for cutting edge research”.

The Daily Mail reports family doctors have voted to scrap home visits.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times has a story saying the new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has issued a public spending plea.

The Independent says Britons could face the death penalty in the US under a new data sharing deal.

The Sun says Cheryl Tweedy and fellow Girls Aloud stars plotted to get ex-bandmate Nadine Coyle to eat turkey testicles on I’m A Celebrity.

And fuming Del Boy fans have hit out at organisers of an Only Fools And Horses convention for charging up to £375 for a photo and autograph with the show’s star Sir David Jason – even if some of the cash will go to charity, according to the Daily Star.