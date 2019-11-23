'Multiple people' arrested as mass brawl breaks out at Birmingham cinema

Several people have been arrested after a mass brawl broke out at a cinema in Birmingham.

A number off police officers were assaulted after they were called to reports of people with machetes at Star City, in the Nechells area of the city, shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday.

They found a group of more than 100 people there, and said “pockets of fighting” had broken out.

West Midlands Police confirmed that several detentions had been made and said a dispersal order had been put in place, meaning officers can arrest anyone who refuses to leave when asked.