Tories to make Brexit, income tax and childcare pledges in manifesto

"Get Brexit Done, Unleash Britain's Potential" the Conservative Party's manifesto will, not unexpectedly, declaim from its front page when it is released by the prime minister in the West Midlands on Sunday.

And some of it will look pretty familiar.

The Tory programme for Government will promise a recycled Christmas present to Brexit supporters; the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will return to Parliament before the holidays.

Although this time they're not trying to ram it through so quickly. A Conservative spokesperson tells me they don't expect it to be done by the New Year, there just isn't enough time.

Labour has brandished the manifesto "pathetic," and -apart from everything else - fixing the potholes will cost £10bn.